Blackout trailer out

The makers of the film Blackout, starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover, have unveiled its trailer. Blackout is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one’s actions in the face of adversity. The film will be released on Jio Cinema on June 7.
