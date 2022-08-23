BLACKPINK's ‘Pink Venom’ tops Spotify global top song chart for 2 days

ANI
Seoul, August 23
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's new song ‘Pink Venom’ that released on August 19 topped Spotify's Global Top 50 chart for 2 days.
YG Entertainment said on Monday that ‘Pink Venom’ hit 6,710,743 million streams on the previous day. On the first day of its release, it reached 7,937,036 streams.
YG Entertainment explained, "It slightly decreased from the first day, but it is still the most played song released by female artists around the world this year. BLACKPINK is the first K-pop artist who topped the chart for 2 consecutive days." As Spotify's streaming chart is reflected in the US Billboard's main chart Hot 100, attention is also being paid to BLACKPINK's Billboard ranking.
Check this out:
View this post on Instagram
In addition, ‘Pink Venom’ topped iTunes' ‘Top Song’ chart in 74 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It also topped the ‘Worldwide Song’ chart for 2 straight days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...