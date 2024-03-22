Blade Runner actor M Emmet Walsh passes away at 88

ANI

M Emmet Walsh, a seasoned character actor who starred in over 150 films, including Blade Runner, Blood Simple, and Knives Out has passed away at the age of 88. He also portrayed Dermot Mulroney’s father in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

His manager Sandy Joseph confirmed that he died in Vermont. Walsh portrayed Harrison Ford’s LAPD boss in Ridley Scott’s 1982 film Blade Runner as well as the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers’ directorial debut Blood Simple.

He also played the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film Critters and a minor appearance as a security guard in Knives Out.

Walsh featured in several noteworthy 1970s films, including Little Big Man, What’s Up, Doc? Slap Shot and The Jerk.

Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh made his debut in movies in Alice’s Restaurant in 1969. He was also active on TV, appearing in Sneaky Pete, The Mind of the Married Man and guesting on dozens of series, including Frasier, The X-Files, NYPD Blue and The Bob Newhart Show. He was also in demand as a voice actor, narrating Ken Burns’ The Civil War and Baseball documentaries and lending his voice to The Iron Giant and Pound Puppies.