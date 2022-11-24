 Blake Shelton wants Camila Cabello to gift him quad bike as retirement gift : The Tribune India

Blake Shelton wants Camila Cabello to gift him quad bike as retirement gift

Blake is se tot step down from his role as judge on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton on the talent show 'The Voice'. Instagram/blakeshelton



Los Angeles, November 24

Singer-songwriter Blake Shelton wants a quad bike as a retirement gift from Camila Cabello when he steps down from 'The Voice.' The 46-year-old musician is set to step down from his longstanding role as a judge on NBC talent show 'The Voice' after more than a decade and joked that he would like co-star Camila Cabello to buy him an ATV to acknowledge his departure.

He said: "I think an ATV. I think that would be great for Camila to buy me." However, the 'Havana' hitmaker seemed unsure that she will be able to present that kind of gift because "Santa's budget" may not stretch that far.

She said: "Whoa, very big. Santa's budget is a little tight this year, I don't know." Meanwhile, Shelton has been married to 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker and fellow judge Gwen Stefani since 2021 and added that when co-star John Legend offered to give him a "pallet" of his branded wine as a departing gift, his wife's present would be whatever she chooses to buy herself.

Legend said: "A mixture of his choice, but not a case - a pallet! All right, I'm with that!" In the joint interview, Blake told Entertainment Tonight: "We split everything anyway, so whatever she buys herself!" Meanwhile, 'All Of Me' singer John, 43, noted that if Blake manages to get more of his acts into the final of the talent competition, it "splits the votes up" and improves his chance of winning the show altogether.

He said: "I think if he has more people in the finale, then it splits his votes up. That's how I won my first season. It was my singer against all Team Blake...and it split his vote up and Maelyn (Jarmon) just went right through (and won).

IANS

