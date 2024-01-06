Blessed with ‘pie gene’

IANS

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, who has two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, has said that he can bake a terrific pie. The actor credits his mother for passing on his baking skills to him and insisted he doesn’t make a half-hearted attempt when he’s rustling up a culinary treat.

Talking about his secret skill, he said, “I make a hell of a pie. I go with raspberries. My mom used to bake as a side hustle, and I’ve been lucky enough to get the pie gene. I flute my crust too, so don’t let anyone tell you that I don’t.”

Eva praised the La La Land star’s “incredible” cooking talents. She told People magazine: “Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook. I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean’. And it just works for us.” Meanwhile, Ryan’s song from Barbie, I’m Just Ken is expected to be nominated for an Oscar when the Academy Awards shortlist is announced next month but he revealed he hasn’t yet been asked to perform sing at the ceremony in March, as is customary for the tracks in the running for the Best Original Song gong - but the possibility is now going to be on his mind constantly.