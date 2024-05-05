Bobby Deol opens up on ‘papa’ Dharmendra: Nobody is as romantic

Mumbai, May 5
Actor Bobby Deol strongly believes that there is nobody as romantic as his father and veteran star Dharmendra on screen.
Bobby appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, where host Kapil Sharma asked the ‘Animal’ star, if he had to rate himself, his brother Sunny Deol, and father Dharmendra on a scale of 1 to 100 for being romantic, how much he would give each of them.
“Papa ko toh ek lakh aajayengay. Papa jaisa romantic koi nahi hai (Papa will get one lakh. Nobody is as romantic as him),” Bobby said.
When the show started, Kapil read out emails claiming to be from fans.
He shared that there is a fan of Bobby, who, just like his character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, wanted to marry thrice but couldn’t as his wife was not allowing.
Bobby couldn’t contain his laughter and said that he has been married to the love of his life, Tanya, for “28 years now,” but added that the “Deols are very romantic.”
Kapil also shared an anecdote about Bobby, revealing that once he returned from a party in the morning, his father Dharmendra got very happy thinking he woke up early to play badminton.
Bobby then shared, “When I used to go out, my mother wouldn’t sleep. It was new for me to go out, and playing badminton was a regular thing in the morning, but I got distracted because of partying.”
“One day, I came back, and my mother was sitting, and she said, ‘your father is so angry’, and then she said, ‘your father doesn’t know anything, go play badminton with him’.”
The actor also revealed that Sunny is a great squash player.
