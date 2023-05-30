 Bobby Deol promises wife Tania Deol 'forever yours' on their 27th wedding anniversary : The Tribune India

Bobby Deol promises wife Tania Deol 'forever yours' on their 27th wedding anniversary

Boby Deol will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal'

Bobby Deol promises wife Tania Deol 'forever yours' on their 27th wedding anniversary

Bobby Deol and Tania Deol. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 30

Actor Bobby Deol in the early hours of Tuesday penned down an adorable wish for his wife Tanya Deol on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture and wrote, "Happy 27th anniversary my love forever yours." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs2AbHxuJhV/

In the picture, the 'Apne' actor could be seen posing with his wife.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Soon after he shared the picture, his fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy Anniversary my Dearest." "God bless you guys always!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to you both." "Bhagwan apko duniya bhar ki khusi de," a user wrote.

Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996.

Bobby and his wife welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was last seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 and will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's film 'Gadar 2'.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

#bobby deol #Tania Deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

3
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

4
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

5
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

6
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

8
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

9
Nation

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

10
Sports

IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL title for record-equalling fifth time

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganges

Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Sakshi, Vinesh, Bajrang reach Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganga

Tuesday happens to be Ganga Dussera in Haridwar, a day when ...

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

Beijing’s conciliatory tone comes ahead of Prime Minister Na...

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

National monument not demonstration site, wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate: Police sources

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Drunken tiff after party leads to murder in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila area; beauty parlour worker killed by flatmate

No heat wave at Delhi's primary weather station for first time since 2014, IMD officials say

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing