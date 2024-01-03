Bobby Deol shares pictures with son Aryaman, Preity Zinta reacts

ANI

Mumbai, January 3

Actor Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release 'Animal’, in which he plays the antagonist.

On Wednesday, Bobby treated fans with a series of pictures with his son Aryaman Deol on Instagram.

The father-son duo looked handsome and can be seen twinning in black pantsuits.

He captioned the post, "Outfit by the coolest & dearest @raghavendra.rathore #dharamdeol." Soon after she uploaded the post, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons Actor Preity Zinta dropped heart and fire emojis.

A fan commented, "All handsome genes in one family." Another wrote, "Two gorgeous boys!"

Talking about Bobby's recent release in which he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque, 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023.

Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fuelled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wondersPrabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

Meanwhile, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

