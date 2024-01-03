Bobby Deol shares pictures with son Aryaman, Preity Zinta reacts

Mumbai, January 3
Actor Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release 'Animal’, in which he plays the antagonist.
On Wednesday, Bobby treated fans with a series of pictures with his son Aryaman Deol on Instagram.
The father-son duo looked handsome and can be seen twinning in black pantsuits.
He captioned the post, "Outfit by the coolest & dearest @raghavendra.rathore #dharamdeol." Soon after she uploaded the post, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons Actor Preity Zinta dropped heart and fire emojis.
A fan commented, "All handsome genes in one family." Another wrote, "Two gorgeous boys!"
Talking about Bobby's recent release in which he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque, 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023.
Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.
And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.
T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.
"It's a partnership built on trust, fuelled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wondersPrabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.
Meanwhile, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...