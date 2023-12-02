Bobby Deol sits on floor to watch ‘Animal’, heartfelt gesture in theatre reflects gratitude for overwhelming reception

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

In the midst of Animal's fervour, Bobby Deol's return to the silver screen has been nothing short of triumphant. Released on December 1, the film has been generating significant buzz, thanks to its compelling storyline and stellar cast, particularly Bobby Deol.

After a prolonged hiatus from the big screen, Deol's performance in ‘Animal’ has not only met expectations but has been showered with accolades.

Taking to social media, Bobby Deol shared a captivating glimpse of his gratitude. In a heartwarming gesture, he captured a moment in a movie theater where he sat on the floor, sharing the viewing experience with the audience. The photograph encapsulates a unique connection between the actor and his admirers, portraying genuine appreciation for the overwhelming love and support surrounding Animal.

Accompanied by another snapshot, this time with media personnel, Deol's Instagram post carries a simple yet powerful caption, "Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming my way. #Animal Go watch the movie today!"

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

In a recent interaction while promoting ‘Animal’, Bobby Deol disclosed how he bagged the role of antagonist in the film. It was from the days when he wasn’t getting much work. So when Sandeep Reddy Vanga called him, Bobby was in disbelief.

Narrating their conversation, Bobby said, “Inke paas ek photograph thi jab main zyada kuch kaam nahi kar raha tha but main Celebrity Cricket League khelta tha. Toh vahaan ek photo kheechi gayi thi jahaan main door kahin dekh raha hoon. Toh unhone mujhe dikhayi aur kaha main aapko issi liye lena chahta hoon kyuki aapki yeh jo photograpgh hai, isme jo aapka expression hai, voh mujhe chahiye. I said chalo bekaari ke din kaam aagaye (He had my photo from when I wasn’t working as such, but I used to play the Celebrity Cricket League. He told me he wants me in the film because the expression that I had in the photo, he wanted in the film. I thought good, unemployed days also turned out to be useful).”

Bobby Deol’s humility and connection with the audience has won the Internet and how.