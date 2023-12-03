Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

Chandigarh, December 3
Bobby Deol, who has been receiving widespread acclaim for his menacing portrayal in 'Animal,' couldn't contain his emotions as he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love the film has garnered since its December 1 release.
In a heartfelt interaction with the paparazzi in Mumbai, Bobby, visibly moved, thanked the audience for their immense support, stating, "Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun." (So much love for this film... It feels like I am dreaming.)
The emotional moment continued as Bobby, seated in his car, appeared teary-eyed, perhaps reflecting on the journey and success of 'Animal.'
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. It unfolds a gripping narrative of a toxic father-son relationship against the backdrop of crime and the underworld.
'Animal' faced a box office clash with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur,' released on the same day. Despite the competition, Bobby's performance has resonated with audiences, marking a significant moment in his career resurgence.
This emotional journey follows Bobby Deol's resurgence in Bollywood, with notable projects like 'Race 3,' 'Class of '83,' 'Aashram,' and 'Love Hostel,' where his skills are showcased as a silent assassin named Dagar.
The actor, who made his debut in 1995 with 'Barsaat,' has seen a remarkable revival in the recent years and 'Animal' stands as a testament to his renewed success in the industry.
