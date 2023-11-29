Bobby Deol thanks fans

ANI

Actor Bobby Deol expressed gratitude towards fans on Tuesday for the love and appreciation he had been receiving for the action thriller Animal. He also thanked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On Instagram, Bobby shared pictures from the event in Hyderabad and wrote, "Grateful for all the love and appreciation...it's all because of you @sandeepreddy.vanga #Animal." As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Bobby's fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

On Monday, team Animal, including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a event to promote their film, where South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled Animal. Recently, team Animal unveiled the film's official trailer.

The film is all set to hit theatres on December 1 and will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

