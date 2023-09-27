Bobby Deol's 'bloodied' look as ferocious antagonist in Animal revealed

The makers of the upcoming film Animal have shared another poster and this time featuring a “bloodied” look of actor Bobby Deol.
Bobby portrays the antagonist, the enemy to Animal. He embodies a character who is both fire and calm, a juxtaposition that adds depth to his portrayal. His fierce personality radiates through the new poster making him a formidable adversary for the film’s protagonist.
Animal is an action thriller film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on August 11 but was pushed to December 1 due to pending post-production work.
Bobby is returning to the big screen after 2019. He was last seen on the silver screen in Housefull 4.
