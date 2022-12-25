Bobby Deol’s South debut

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most-awaited projects in Indian cinema, starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. Directed by visionary filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by AM Rathnam on a massive scale under Mega Surya Production, there’s immense hype surrounding the pan-Indian film that will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Now, actor Bobby Deol has officially joined the team of the historic action film. He is cast as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the project and commenced shooting for his portions in Hyderabad. A massive darbar set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani, dating back to the 17th century, has been erected for the schedule. Crucial scenes in the darbar featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol will be filmed on the set. In a special video released by the makers, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor, who’s seen sporting stylish stubble.

Bobby Deol, who will be making his South Indian debut says, “When I heard HHVM I got hooked. I am looking forward to the role and working with superstar Pawan Kalyan.”