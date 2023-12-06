Bobby Deol's viral entry song in ‘Animal' gets released as ‘Jamal Kudu'

Mumbai, December 6
Actor Bobby Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Animal'. Apart from his action, the star also got a raving review over his entry in the film with an old Iranian song titled ‘Jamaal Jamaaloo', which the makers have officially released as ‘Jamal Kudu'.
Bobby Deol's entry song in the movie has gone viral. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Bobby's character Abrar enters dancing to a traditional Iranian song 'Jamal Kudu'. The peppy track is half a century old and finds its roots from an Iranian poet named Bijan Samandar.
‘Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.
It revolves around Ranvijay 'Vijay' Singh, who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh by Haque and his brothers, where he sets out to extract revenge.
