‘Bohat zyada pyaari’ Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in this dream-like maternity shoot

Chandigarh, March 20
Comedian Bharti Singh, is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The mom-to-be took to social media to share pictures from her maternity shoot. The Khatra Khatra show host, who is eight months pregnant, shared some dream-like shots on her Instagram. In the caption she wrote, "Aane wale baby ki mummy (mother to the soon-to-be-born baby)."
Bharti looks beautiful in the shoot and you can’t miss her pregnancy glow in the pictures. She added hashtags, #babycomingsoon #momtobe #love #lovelyfeeling #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa to the caption."
Dressed in a wine-coloured gown layered with a sheer cape of the same colour, she can be seen cradling her baby bump in the photos. She opted for a subtle makeup look with her hair kept loose. The floral background adds a dreamy touch to the shoot.
Take a look at the beautiful photos:
View this post on Instagram
In no time the photos were showered with love from fans and industry friends. Shamita Shetty wrote, “Awww,” with a red heart emoji. Sunayana Fozdr commented, “Gorgeous,” adding a heart-eyed emoji. Rubina Dilaik also commented, “So pretty,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Bohot zyada pyaari." Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Uffff," and Tahira Kashyap commented heart-eyed face and heart emoji.
On Friday, Bharti and Haarsh celebrated Holi with their Insta-fam as they wished them, “Hum teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi. #babycomingsoon #babylimbachiyaa #momtobe #dadtobe #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa."
Here's the cute Holi wish from the parents-to-be:
View this post on Instagram
It was after over two months of conceiving that the comedian found out she is pregnant. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti said, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, and dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby.”
These days, Bharti is hosting Hunarbaaz and has also launched the third season of her and Haarsh's show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case
IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...
Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers
MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...
Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term
BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...
Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue
Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition