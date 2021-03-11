Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently having a gala time courtesy his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has kept his outfit from the film as a memento. The film broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster during the pandemic.
Kartik’s character of ‘Rooh Baba’ was also a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits. Given the adulation for the character, the actor took his ‘Rooh Baba’ outfit post the shoot along with many memories from the set.
Kartik said in a statement, “I took Rooh baba’s outfit after the wrap up of the film. It is a special costume, whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying. This film and this character will always remain close to my heart.” — IANS
