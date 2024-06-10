Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, June 10

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das, who starred in a 2023 web series ‘The Trail’, allegedly died by suicide at her flat in Oshiwara here, police said on Monday.

The decomposed body of the 31-year-old actor was found on Friday evening after neighbours complained of foul smell from her apartment, an official said.

Das was Bollywood actor Kajol’s co-star in the 2023 web series ‘The Trial’. Investigations have revealed that the actor hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her flat on Tuesday evening, and a neighbour informed the police about the foul smell, he said.

The police team broke down the door and discovered the body and found a table and rope at the scene, the official said.

Das suffered from depression and was on medication, he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that an accidental death reports (ADR) has been registered, the official said.

#Bollywood #Mumbai