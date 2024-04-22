Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari dies, while sister, Sabita Tiwari, injured in car accident

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, died, while sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in a car accident near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad on Saturday evening.
Rajesh and his wife Savita were travelling from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The accident took place at around 4:30 pm on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. The two were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district to watch the shooting of Pankaj Tripathi’s film.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused