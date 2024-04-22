Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari dies, while sister, Sabita Tiwari, injured in car accident

ANI

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, died, while sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in a car accident near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad on Saturday evening.

Rajesh and his wife Savita were travelling from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The accident took place at around 4:30 pm on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. The two were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district to watch the shooting of Pankaj Tripathi’s film.

