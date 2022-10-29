Bollywood celebrities react to BCCI's equal pay announcement

Bollywood celebrities on Thursday took to their social media accounts and hailed BCCI’s decision of equal pay for both men and women cricketers.

Taking to Twitter, actor Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.” The Chak De India actor is a great cricket fan and owns numerous teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram story and wrote, “BCCI you’ve hit it out of the park with this one! A monumental decision in ensuring equality and pay parity. I hope this will be the first of many for us!”

Anushka Sharma also shared the news on her Instagram story and dropped a slew of clapping emoticons. Taking to Instagram, actor Suniel Shetty shared a post which he captioned, “Kudos to the BCCI and everyone involved in this empowering and historic decision. This is and should be the face of new India.”

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Dil khush ho gaya ye padh kar. Chaa gaye. It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men’s and women’s cricketers of India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the move.

“I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both men and women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” he tweeted. —ANI

A ray of hope

I think it’s a great move. The best part is BCCI after Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket is the third board to take this step. Of course, it brings a ray of hope, to see a change in our industry too. We talk about equality but in reality there is a huge gap. I sincerely hope our industry implements this too. —Subhuii Joshii, Actress

Equal pay for actors?

It’s a proud moment for sports as BCCI has announced equal match fee for International Men and Women’s Cricket team of India. In the film and television industry as well, there is a lot of pressure now on producers to give equal pay to leading actors of both genders, especially in Hollywood. —Namita Lal, Actress

Reverse case

I think the pay scale in the television industry is just the opposite. Female actresses get paid more than male actors, which may not be true for film industry. —Nivedita Basu, Actress

#BCCI #Cricket #shah rukh khan #social media #twitter