Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit honoured with ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

ANI

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit was honoured with ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The nine-day gala kickstarted with a star-studded ceremony at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on November 20. The guest list for the event includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh, among others.

Catching Dust, a thriller by award-winning British filmmaker Stuart Gatt, has been selected as the opening film of the gala. About Dry Grasses, directed by French Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, will be the Mid Fest Film and The Featherweight, directed by Robert Kolodny, will be the closing film for the 54th edition of IFFI.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani will serve as the head of the five-member jury for the best web series (OTT) award at the festival. Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and filmmakers Krishna DK and Utpal Borpujari are part of the jury panel for the inaugural category. A total of 32 entries across 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms have been selected for the inaugural best web series award.

