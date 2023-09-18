 Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Pran: A timeless bond and 'naughty questions' shared in nostalgic throwback : The Tribune India

Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Pran: A timeless bond and 'naughty questions' shared in nostalgic throwback

Dharmendra fondly remembers 'industry's most affectionate personality' Pran

Dharmendra and Pran is a throwback picture. X/@aapkadharam



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 18

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has shared a heartwarming throwback photograph on social media, reminiscing about his time working alongside the iconic actor Pran. The two actors collaborated on several blockbuster films, including 'Dharam Veer', 'Jugnu', and 'Pyar Hi Pyar'.

Dharmendra, who is currently in the United States with his son Sunny Deol, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a cherished memory. The photo captures a candid moment between Dharmendra and Pran, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 93.

In the caption accompanying the image, Dharmendra fondly recalled asking "some naughty questions" to Pran Sahab, describing him as the industry's most affectionate personality. This warm gesture and the shared laughter in the photograph highlights the close bond between these two veteran actors.

Pran, whose acting career began in 1940, is celebrated for his diverse roles in Indian cinema. He transitioned from hero roles to becoming one of the most renowned villains in the history of Indian cinema. His talent was such that he could convey malevolence on-screen with just a piercing look, a commanding voice, and a sly smirk. Pran's career encompassed hero roles until 1947, negative characters from 1942 to 1991, and supporting and character roles from 1967 to 2007. The late 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s marked the peak of Pran's career as a formidable character actor, especially in the 1950s and 1960s.

Pran's passing in 2013 marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind an indelible legacy of remarkable performances. His notable films, such as 'Madhumati', 'Zanjeer', and 'Don', continue to be celebrated by audiences.

These fond memories shared by veteran actors serve as a heartwarming reminder of the enduring bonds forged in the world of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, known for his magnetic on-screen presence and numerous hits like 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke,' and 'Phool Aur Patthar,' has enjoyed a long and illustrious career. Even now, he continues to enthrall audiences with his character roles.

Dharmendra recently graced the silver screen in filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming project alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'.

These two seasoned actors continue to captivate audiences with their timeless performances.

