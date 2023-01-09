Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu appreciates 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu appreciated the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge for her out-of-the-box performance and gave her standing ovation.

He praised Dnyaneshwari for her rendition of Tare Hain Barati from the 1997 film 'Virasat'. He said: “You sang this song so beautifully that I am truly speechless. Humare se senior hain ye, hume inhe pranam karna padega (She is senior than us, we have to bow down to her) It was fabulous.” Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs airs on Zee TV. — IANS