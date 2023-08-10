IANS

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new ‘Don’ and will be headlining Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. This comes a day after the franchise was announced. Before unveiling himself as Don, Ranveer was heard saying in an impactful manner: “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab poochte hai yeh sab. Unse kehdo fir jaag utha hoon main aur phir saamne jald aaneko ko tayar hoon. Kya hai taakat meri, kya hai himmat meri fir dikhaane ko, maut se khelna zindagi hai, mera jeetna hi mera kaam hai, tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai. 11 mulko ki police dhoondti hai mujhe par pakad paaya hai mujhko kaun? Main hun Don.”

Ranveer is ready to step into the new avatar of Don. Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both starring the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, took to social media on Tuesday and shared that work on the film will begin in 2025. The character of Don was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The original ‘Don’ was Amitabh Bachchan and the film was released in 1978.

