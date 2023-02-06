Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Sajdeh go on a date with Mindy Kaling, see pics

ANI

Mumbai, February 6

Bollywood wives don't need a reason for partying together. But there's a reason! Reality show stars Maheep Kapoor (Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavna Panday (Actor Chunky Panday's wife), Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni (actor Sameer Soni's wife) have recently partied with American actor, comedian and producer Mindy Kaling. Maheep, Bhavna, Neelam and Seema got featured in the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives'' and they seem to enjoy their new-found limelight.

Mindy has earlier visited Jaipur and shared a bunch of photos from her recent trip. It's not clear why these bollywood wives met Mindy. But from their posts, it's clear they have enjoyed the new company.

Bhavna Panday captioned the frames, "NEVER HAVE I EVER had such an amazing afternoon !!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting @mindykaling #dangoor !!"

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Afternoon with the amazing @mindykaling#thefabulouslivesofbollywoodwives".

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives popularised this 90's girl gang. The series came up with two seasons, receiving a mixed response from the audience.

The show celebrated their decades-old friendship while giving a peek into their personal lives. Seema, who recently divorced Sohail Khan, was trolled on social media for being part of such a show.

