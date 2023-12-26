Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with their baby daughter Raha for the very first time

IANS

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave an adorable gift to their fans on Christmas, by posing with their little bundle of joy — their baby daughter Raha — for the very first time. As the Kapoor family got together for Christmas brunch, Alia and Ranbir posed with Raha, leaving the fans in awe. No doubt, Raha looks like a mini version of Alia, with pretty blue eyes, but we also get strong hints of her grandfather and late actor Rishi Kapoor in her face!

The kid was dressed up in a white Christmas sweater and a pastel pink coloured tulle skirt. Her outfit was completed with red bellies and white socks. Her hair was tied in two small ponytails.Ranbir was dressed up in a black tee shirt, matching pants and black denim jacket, while Alia looked beautiful in a floral red and black short dress, with bell sleeves. She completed the look with red heels and a Christmas headband.

As the video of Raha went viral, fans wrote: “Complete Kapoor in features”, “Khandaani blue eyes”. One user wrote: “Baby Kareena Kapoor”, while another said: “looks like her granddad”.

Others who attended the bash, were The Archies actor Agastya Nanda and his sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

#Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #Ranbir Kapoor