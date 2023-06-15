 Bombay HC quashes 2006 case against singer Mika Singh for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant : The Tribune India

Bombay HC quashes 2006 case against singer Mika Singh for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant

Sawant gave her consent on the ground that she and Singh had amicably resolved the issue

Bombay HC quashes 2006 case against singer Mika Singh for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant. File photos



PTI

Mumbai, June 15

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2006 case lodged against singer Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige quashed the FIR and chargesheet filed in the case after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Sawant giving her consent on the ground that she and Singh had amicably resolved the issue.

The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Sawant during his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Singh was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh, in April this year, moved HC to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

The HC Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Sawant which stated that she and Singh had “amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part”.

The HC then quashed the FIR and chargesheet.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Haryana

Part of flyover gives way near Delhi-Gurugram border, 1 dead

5
Ludhiana

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

6
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

8
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

9
Haryana

President nod to prosecute Haryana Public Service Commission ex-chairman, 13 members

10
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains batter Kutch and Sau...

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir

Top grapplers had halted their protest till June 15 after be...

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

The state government will introduce Bill in this regard in t...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at residence of mastermind

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

Number of social evils take refuge as religious customs: Previous law panel had warned

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates