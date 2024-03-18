Bon Jovi teases new unfiltered documentary

Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has shared that his upcoming documentary will be a totally unfiltered production.
The new docu-series is titled Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.
The singer said, “I didn’t want a puff piece if we were going to do a film of this magnitude.”
Thank You, Good Night — which is a four-part series — also explores Richie Sambora’s exit from the band. Bon Jovi said, “There’s no shields up on this project. Everybody showed warts and all.”
As per reports, in 2022, Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery, in a bid to help his voice to regain proper function. And the chart-topping icon was helped through the process by Bruce Springsteen, his long-time showbiz friend.
Bon Jovi shared, “(Bruce) is like a big brother throughout my vocal surgery journey. One of the real comforting voices of, ‘We got your back, you’re gonna get through this’, so it was therapeutic.” In January, Hulu announced that it had acquired Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.
The TV network also released a description of the series, which is scheduled to premiere on April 26. The description reads, “As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them.”
