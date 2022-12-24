Iulia Vantur turned to Urmila Matondkar for her latest track 'Yai Re'

Actress-singer Iulia Vantur revealed how she was inspired by Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar for her latest song Yai Re. She has collaborated with Honey Singh for the track, which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle for the movie Rangeela, starring Urmila.
She spoke about how she drew inspiration from Urmila’s dance steps for the music video of this track.
The singer said, “The thought of matching the steps and vibes from the original song picturised on Urmila Ji made me slightly nervous at first. But as I watched the original song I was able to draw inspiration from her and create a new vibe for the song in my own style.”
She is known for her songs such as Mai Chala, Designer Lehenga, and Tera Tha Tera Hoon, among others. Now, she has all the hopes from her latest track.—IANS
