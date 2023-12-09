‘Border 2’ on way

IANS

After the historic success of Gadar 2, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is set to join forces with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for Border 2. The film, helmed by JP Dutta’s daughter, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta, is expected to take-off in the first quarter of 2024.

Sunny Deol, who played a pivotal role in Border, will once again lead the cast with the film set to delve into the historical backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The remaining cast is expected to be finalised soon. A source revealed: “Nidhi Dutta who is also penning the script, envisions Border 2 as the biggest war film ever made in the country. The movie aims at offering a comprehensive perspective on the 1971 war.”

