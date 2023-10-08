Botox babe

Gwyneth Paltrow says she has a love-hate relationship with Botox. When asked if she had ever tried the injectable, she said on her Insta handle: “God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I’m afraid.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...