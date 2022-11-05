Box office report: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant, Ishaan-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' collects Rs 2.05 crores on Day 1

Mumbai, November 5
Actors Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's latest horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' has minted Rs 2.05 crores on its first day of release.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: "#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1. Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total. All eyes on Day 2 and 3. Fri, 2.05 cr. #India biz." The film revolves around a ghost, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan.
#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri Rs 2.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dJvdalccLS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2022
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
