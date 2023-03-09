Box Office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar mints 15.73 cr on opening day

ANI
Mumbai, March 9
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which was released on Wednesday, has witnessed a good start.
On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1... Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]... Wed Rs 15.73 cr. #India biz."
Helmed by Luv Rajan the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles.
The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
Apart from this, the 'Besharam' actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.
Meanwhile, Shraddha will be also seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in 'Naagin' trilogy.
