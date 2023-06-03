Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for breach of contract in Winery lawsuit

Los Angeles, June 3

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal fight seems to be never-ending.

As per People, Pitt is now suing Jolie for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard without consulting him.

The Oscar-winning actor claimed in new court documents that amid the continued war in Ukraine -- the association presents an "existential threat to the business" due to the new part owner's ties to Russia.

The first amended complaint about the winery, filed in February 2022, sought damages for declaratory relief, disgorgement, and damages, along with pre and post-judgment interest for the defendants' alleged tortious interference with contractual relations.

In legal documents obtained by People, the complaint alleged that Jolie sold her interests in the property to Tenute del Mondo, whose parent company is the spirits manufacturer Stoli Group, which is "controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler."

"Shefler's Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate has been the subject of repeated boycotts in connection with Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative Agenda," the lawsuit stated.

"While Shefler may be seeking to launder his reputation by forcing a partnership with one of the world's most well-known and popular actors, affiliation with Shefler and Stoli jeopardizes the reputation of the business that Pitt so carefully built with Perrin and with which Pitt has so closely and carefully associated himself and his image."

Pitt reportedly learned of Jolie's alleged putative sale via a press release.

The lawsuit claims the purported sale was "unlawful" due to "contractual agreement" breaches between Jolie and Pitt "to hold Miraval together and not sell their interests separately without the other's consent."

Pitt and Jolie gained a controlling interest in Miraval in 2008. They began selling their own rose in March 2013 and got married at the chateau in August 2014. Pitt alleges that when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, they both agreed not to sell their Miraval shares without each other's permission, US Magazine reported.

However, in 2021, the Girl Interrupted star sold her portion of the business to Tenute del Mondo.

In September 2016, the Gia actress filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

#angelina jolie #brad pitt #Hollywood