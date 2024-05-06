Brad Pitt takes girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a date

Brad Pitt was recently spotted in public with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Images show the couple walking on the beach in Santa Barbara.
According to a source, Pitt is very fond of his new partner and always has a playful smile whenever he’s with her.
“He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in,” the source continued.
“Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines.”
The couple was first seen together publicly when they attended a Bono concert in September 2022. Prior to that, they had been quietly dating for a few months.
They celebrated the movie star’s 60th birthday in Paris with an extravagant series of events. Apart from his failed marriage to the Tomb Raider actress Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children, Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.
On the other hand, De Ramon was married to Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.
