Brad Pitt to drive Formula 1 car for Joseph Kosinski's directorial

It's unclear if Pitt will actually be racing against other drivers during the event

Los Angeles, May 5

Get ready to witness actor Brad Pitt in the driver's seat of real Formula One car. Yes, you read it right.

The 'Fight Club' star will drive at British Grand Prix as part of shooting for Joseph Kosinski's directorial, Variety reported.

During a panel about the untitled film at the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami, Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared production details of the Apple Studios movie, which stars Pitt and counts seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton among its producers.

According to panel moderator Will Buxton, Kosinksi and Bruckheimer are "creating an 11th team filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year." Silverstone is the track where the British Grand Prix takes place. This year, the event will be held on July 9.

Buxton said that the film's team has created "the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit," where the film's stars will actually be driving the race cars. "That's right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards," Buxton added. ESPN F1 also confirmed the news in a tweet.

It's unclear if Pitt will actually be racing against other drivers during the event, or if production will happen before or after the race.

During an investor Q&A in April (via Sports Illustrated), F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the film will be "quite invasive in terms of production. It's something that we need to control, in a way, but it will be another way of showing that Formula 1 never stops." Buxton also shared that the race car being used in the film was designed by Mercedes, and Hamilton is "advising on storyline and script to ensure it's the most accurate racing film ever made." The particular update has left Pitt's fan excited.

"Woah...this is something interesting," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait to see Brad Pitt in a new avatar," another one wrote.

According to the film's official logline, Pitt plays "a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport." Damson Idris will also be seen in the film.

