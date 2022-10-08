Brad Pitt won’t ‘own anything he didn’t do’

After Angelina Jolie’s legal team alleged that her ex-husband Brad Pitt ‘choked’ their child and ‘struck another in the face’, Pitt has come up with a new statement.
The actor’s lawyer has said that Brad won’t “own anything he didn’t do”. According to Brad Pitt’s lawyer, Anne Kiley, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one - unlike the other side,” she said on Thursday.
“He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the statement continued. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”
“Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done,” added Kelly.
Two days ago, Angelina Jolie had filed a countersuit against Brad Pitt. In the countersuit, Jolie’s legal team provides new information regarding an alleged altercation between Pitt, Jolie, and their children aboard a plane in September 2016.
