Bradley Cooper's mom 'approves' of his relationship with Gigi Hadid

IANS

Los Angeles, January 10

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper appeared to have received a green light from his mother Gloria Campano for his reported romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 9, a source spilled Campano's reaction to the 49-year-old Oscar nominee dating the 28-year-old blonde beauty.

The source said: "His mom definitely approves of this relationship and thinks Gigi is just lovely," reports aceshowbiz.com.

The insider went on to reveal that Bradley and Gigi are "continuing to get serious."

The insider said: "Despite their hectic schedules, they spend as much time together as possible. They have a lot in common and both have very funny personalities, so they have amazing chemistry."

The new revelation came a few days after Bradley and Gigi had dinner with Gloria.

On Sunday night, January 7, they were caught on camera at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles after the mother and son duo attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. At that time, the three of them were joined by a group of friends.

About the night out, the same source unveiled to the outlet: "Bradley had a really nice time at the Globes, but he was also excited to spend some time with Gigi after and grab dinner with her and a few friends." They also said that Gigi and Gloria enjoyed their "great" time together.

Giving more details of the dinner, another insider spoke to PEOPLE: "They were with a group of friends and all had fun." They continued, "Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren't overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting."

Not stopping there, the insider also shared how Gigi and Gloria interacted with one another during the outing. "Whenever his mom spoke, she listened enthusiastically and kept smiling. It looked like they were getting to know each other," the insider stated.

Bradley and Gigi sparked dating rumors after they were spotted hanging out together for the first time on October 5, 2023. They had a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City.

However, on December 22, 2023, a source told PEOPLE that "they were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them."