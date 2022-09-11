Brahmastra records massive jump, collects Rs 160 crores worldwide in two days

Chandigarh, September 11
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s magnum opus Brahmastra has been received with much love. The movie that released on September 9 has broken the Bollywood curse with its opening collection. The movie collected Rs 75 crore on Day 1 and now, on the second day, it has recorded a massive jump in its collection. According to the makers of Brahmastra as well as trade analysts, it earned s 85 cr on Day 2. The two days worldwide collection amounts to Rs 160 cr and understandably, the film industry and audiences are rejoicing.
Sharing the figures on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “The light shines bright…Eternally grateful to the audiences for their Big love…"
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office details on his Twitter handle. According to him, the Hindi version of Brahmastra collected around Rs 37.5 to 38.5 crore net domestically on Saturday. The collection of Friday was Rs 35 crore. The Hindi version therefore has raked in Rs 70 crore in India.
Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022
Day 1: Rs 31.5 cr - Rs 32.5 cr
Day 2: Rs 37.5 cr - Rs 38.5 cr
Final total could be higher... #India biz.
National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers...
Day 1: Rs 17.08 cr est
Day 2: Rs 20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v
Expressing his gratitude to the audience for the response, film director Ayan Mukerji wrote, “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the movie.
#alia bhatt #amitabh bachchan #Ayan Mukerji #brahmastra #ranbir kapoor
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses
A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP
The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...
Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally
Azad said only a party with a two-thirds majority in Parliam...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank
Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft Industrial and Business Development policy
Policy aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in five ye...