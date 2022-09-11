Brahmastra records massive jump, collects Rs 160 crores worldwide in two days

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s magnum opus Brahmastra has been received with much love. The movie that released on September 9 has broken the Bollywood curse with its opening collection. The movie collected Rs 75 crore on Day 1 and now, on the second day, it has recorded a massive jump in its collection. According to the makers of Brahmastra as well as trade analysts, it earned s 85 cr on Day 2. The two days worldwide collection amounts to Rs 160 cr and understandably, the film industry and audiences are rejoicing.

Sharing the figures on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “The light shines bright…Eternally grateful to the audiences for their Big love…"

Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office details on his Twitter handle. According to him, the Hindi version of Brahmastra collected around Rs 37.5 to 38.5 crore net domestically on Saturday. The collection of Friday was Rs 35 crore. The Hindi version therefore has raked in Rs 70 crore in India.

Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...

Day 1: Rs 31.5 cr - Rs 32.5 cr

Day 2: Rs 37.5 cr - Rs 38.5 cr

Final total could be higher... #India biz.

National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers...

Day 1: Rs 17.08 cr est

Day 2: Rs 20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022

Expressing his gratitude to the audience for the response, film director Ayan Mukerji wrote, “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days."

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the movie.

