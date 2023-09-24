Break-up song & fancy dinners

Sophie Turner has seemingly found comfort in friend and singer Taylor Swift amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.
Just days after she spent time with the Grammy Awards-winning singer, the Game of Thrones star met the Love Story singer once again as they were spotted having dinner in New York City. On Thursday, September 21, the 27-year-old and her friend were both caught on camera leaving a restaurant separately. According to sources, they were joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. Sophie and Joe confirmed their split in a joint statement one day after he filed for divorce.
