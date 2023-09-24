Break-up song & fancy dinners

IANS

Sophie Turner has seemingly found comfort in friend and singer Taylor Swift amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Just days after she spent time with the Grammy Awards-winning singer, the Game of Thrones star met the Love Story singer once again as they were spotted having dinner in New York City. On Thursday, September 21, the 27-year-old and her friend were both caught on camera leaving a restaurant separately. According to sources, they were joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. Sophie and Joe confirmed their split in a joint statement one day after he filed for divorce.