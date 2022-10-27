 'Breathe Into the Shadows 2' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is back as J and mystery gets deeper, shadows darker : The Tribune India

'Breathe Into the Shadows 2' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is back as J and mystery gets deeper, shadows darker

Amit Sadh's merciless chase for J takes an even more ruthless path

'Breathe Into the Shadows 2' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is back as J and mystery gets deeper, shadows darker

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the trailer of 'Breath: Into the Shadows' season 2.



ANI

Mumbai, October 27

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Thursday, unveiled the official trailer of his web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Season 2.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the trailer which he captioned, "The game of shadows has just begun... #BreatheIntoTheShadows, trailer out now."

Here's the trailer:

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the web series casts Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh, Siyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles.

The upcoming season is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022.

Revealing a little bit about the new season, Abhishek Bachchan said, "The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I'm glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase".

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, "Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers' reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season".

Actor Nithya Menon said, "This Amazon Original holds a special place in my life. Getting into the skin of Abha is always delightful, and I'm super excited for Season 2 as my character arc is completely different from the previous season. I'm eagerly waiting for the viewers' reaction to Abha's character and her actions this time. Season 2 has truly taken the anticipation bar a notch higher and we all hope that viewers appreciate the unexpected turn of events".

Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

#abhishek bachchan #Breathe Into The Shadows

