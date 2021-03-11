'Breathe' singer Michelle Branch slaps her husband, arrested for domestic assault charges

ANI

Nashville, August 13

American singer and songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested by the Nashville police department on allegations of domestic assault.

According to Variety, the arrest took place following the announcement that Branch was splitting from her husband of three years, "The Black Keys" drummer Patrick.

The court documents revealed that Branch had slapped her husband in the face one or two times, later her bail was set at $1000 dollar.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness." Branch stated.

Branch and Patrick tied the knot in 2019 and before announcing their split on Twitter, Branch accused her husband of cheating on her. The couple shares two children, a four-year-old son and a daughter who was born earlier this year.

Branch garnered a lot of appreciation for her bestselling albums 'The Spirit Room' and 'Hotel Paper' in the early 2000s. She won a Grammy Award for pop collaboration with vocals, thanks to her 2022 duet with Santana titled 'The Game of Love.'

Branch is currently gearing up to release her fourth studio album, 'The Trouble with Fever,' which is scheduled to be released on September 16. The musician has a fall tour planned with stops including New York City's Webster Hall, Variety reported.

#Michelle Branch #Patrick