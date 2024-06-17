Bride on board

Bride-to-be Amy Jackson celebrated her bachelorette party with her friends on a private jet in France. She wore a chic white suit, sun hat and netted white gloves.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US
Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...
Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation
Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora
Gunfight broke out during a cordon and search operation in A...
4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area