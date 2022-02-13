Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar is ‘exhausted but excited’ ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Chandigarh, February 13
It looks like Shibani Dandekar is too busy preparing for her dream wedding with Farhan Akhtar, that the bride-to-be isn’t getting enough sleep. On Saturday, Shibani posted a photo on Instagram that she has captioned ‘Exhausted and excited.’
In the photo, Shibani can be seen sleeping on a couch at what seems like an airport lounge. Wrapped in her blanket, she is taking a nap in between her travel.
Take a look at the photo:
View this post on Instagram
It was in a recent interview that Farhan’s father and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding. In an interaction with Bombay Times, he said that the wedding is taking place on February 21. He said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hainthat is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”
Javed said that the wedding will be ‘simple affair’. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).”
When asked about his to-be daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, he said, "She is a nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along well, which is great.”
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating in 2018. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters Shakya and Akira with her. They got divorced in 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer
U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delh...
Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri
Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally
Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...
Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally
Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...