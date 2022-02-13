Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar is ‘exhausted but excited’ ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

It looks like Shibani Dandekar is too busy preparing for her dream wedding with Farhan Akhtar, that the bride-to-be isn’t getting enough sleep. On Saturday, Shibani posted a photo on Instagram that she has captioned ‘Exhausted and excited.’

In the photo, Shibani can be seen sleeping on a couch at what seems like an airport lounge. Wrapped in her blanket, she is taking a nap in between her travel.

Take a look at the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

It was in a recent interview that Farhan’s father and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding. In an interaction with Bombay Times, he said that the wedding is taking place on February 21. He said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hainthat is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Javed said that the wedding will be ‘simple affair’. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).”

When asked about his to-be daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, he said, "She is a nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along well, which is great.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating in 2018. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters Shakya and Akira with her. They got divorced in 2017.

#farhanakhtar #shibanidandekar