Bridgerton Season 3 is here!

Netflix and Shondaland recently released the official part one trailer of Bridgerton Season 3. The trailer teases the ‘friends to lovers’ romantic beginnings of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

The trailer offers another lavish look at Coughlan, Newton, and some more members, including Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), and Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich).

Bridgerton returns for its third season in two parts with Part 1 (301-304) premiering on May 13 and Part 2 (305-308) premiering on June 13.