 Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari says he prefers her not posting topless photos : The Tribune India

He says she is the only person who gets bullied for posting things like this

Washington, December 17

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has clarified his feelings over how he really feels about his wife, Britney Spears, posting topless pictures online.

"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," he told Page Six, an entertainment media house based in the US.

He added, "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

Earlier in August, the pop singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed that her sons have been avoiding her for months.

In a statement, Federline said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now." "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." Federline told that he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears leveled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet with her when she was pregnant with one of their sons. He also threatened to sue his ex-wife over the since-deleted statement.

Reportedly, the backup dancer in the recent media circus surrounding the November end of her conservatorship said, "This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else." "It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Unversed, Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2006 and their relationship was chronicled in a reality show called "Britney and Kevin Chaotic." A year after their divorce, Spears had a series of public meltdowns as she fought for custody of the children. The former teen pop star was hospitalized multiple times, shaved her head, attacked paparazzi and was forced into rehab, according to Page Six.

In the years after her court-ordered conservatorship began, her relationship with her sons was peaceful and stable, but had recently deteriorated due to unspecified things that her sons witnessed during their visits with mom, shared Federline.

He said, "There were a lot of things going on that I didn't feel comfortable with." "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he added.

Federline also stated about the children in an interview that "They've had a lot of questions about it." "I don't know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better." Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden didn't even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which was her third marriage this spring.

The 40-year-old pop star has been in limelight for the topless photos that she herself posts online.

