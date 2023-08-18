 Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago : The Tribune India

Says he will try to get financial support from her, while blocking her from getting any from him

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari (R)



AP

Los Angeles, August 18

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.

Asghari, 29, filed his petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage to the 41-year-old pop superstar in Los Angeles County court late on Wednesday.

Like the vast majority of those who file for divorce in California, he cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The document lists the couple's separation date as July 28, though reports of the split did not emerge until Wednesday.

It says he will try to get financial support from her, while blocking her from getting any from him. And it seeks to have her pay for his divorce lawyers.

The filing says the value of Spears' and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, is yet to be determined. Spears and Asghari have no children together.

"No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her," Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen said Thursday afternoon.

Email sent to a Spears' representatives were not returned.

She has not addressed the split on social media. An Instagram post since the divorce filing is a photo of herself on horseback on a beach, with a caption that begins, “Buying a horse soon!”    

Spears married Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022, in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna, in a wedding seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after the dissolution just six months earlier of the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years.

Spears met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song “Slumber Party” in 2016.

She cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wanted an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

The two announced their engagement in September of 2021 as it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship — which was ended that November.

Spears said she and Asghari lost a baby early in her pregnancy in May 2022, about a month before they married.

Reports of the couple's struggles had increased in recent months.

Their marriage is the first for the 29-year-old Asghari and the third for the 41-year-old singer. She was married for less than three days in 2004 to childhood friend Jason Alexander, who attempted to crash her wedding to Asghari and was later convicted of misdemeanour trespassing and battery.

In 2004, she wed dancer Kevin Federline. Their three-year marriage would come at a time of intense media scrutiny and increasing mental health struggles for Spears. Federline is the father of her two teenage sons, and has custody of the boys.

