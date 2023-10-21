Britney Spears was 'very drunk' and 'bored' when she married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas

ANI

Los Angeles, October 21

Pop singer Britney Spears recently took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the day when she married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas.

In her memoir The Woman in Me, Spears opened up about the moments that led to her spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, People reported.

"I don't even remember that night at all, but from what I pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies—Mona Lisa Smile and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre—then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning," the 'Toxic' singer shared.

She added, "People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love," she writes. "I was just honestly very drunk -- and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored." Spears also revealed that her parents Jamie and Lynne were not happy about the impromptu nuptials.

"They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun. Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn't take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I'd started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas," she recalled.

During their visit, Spears' parents insisted she get the 55-hour marriage annulled.

"My family was so against the wedding that I started to think maybe I'd accidentally committed a brilliant act," she writes. "Because I realized: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them... Perhaps it's worth mentioning that, by this point, I was supporting them financially."

Four years after her first marriage, Spears was put under a court-ordered conservatorship, which lasted nearly 14 years before it was terminated in November of 2021.

In June 2022, Spears married Sam Asghari. However, in August 2023, the two parted ways.