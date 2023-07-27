 Broadway in Bombay: 'West Side Story' musical to make India debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Broadway in Bombay: 'West Side Story' musical to make India debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Broadway in Bombay: 'West Side Story' musical to make India debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' will be staged at The Grand Theatre between August 16 and August 27

Broadway in Bombay: 'West Side Story' musical to make India debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

A still from West Side Story. ANI



ANI
Mumbai, July 27

There's great news for Indians who love watching Broadway shows. One of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time, 'West Side Story', is all set to make its grand India debut at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Directed by Broadway luminary Lonny Price, this modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' will be staged at The Grand Theatre between August 16 and August 27.  Excited to bring 'West Side Story' to India, founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Nita Ambani said, "We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our centre; and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music." 'West Side Story' narrates the story of two young, star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, in the throes of life-changing events that play out on the streets of 1950s New York.

In this vibrant and passionate retelling, trouble brews on Upper West Side as rival gangs Jets (American) and Sharks (Puerto Rican) battle for dominance of the neighbourhood, even as the protagonists whose kin are sworn enemies 'find themselves irrevocably in love'. Driven by ancient feuds, electric rhythms, a cinematic period setting and the tragic obstacles of destiny, this is a timeless tale that is bound to enthrall.

Celebrated for the immortal melodies of Leonard Bernstein, outstanding choreography of Jerome Robbins, playwrighting by the famous Arthur Laurents and the evocative words of multi-award-winning lyricist Stephen Sondheim, this rendition of 'West Side Story' is the only touring production to feature the original Broadway choreography. The theatrical has incredibly talented choreographer Julio Monge who also served as a consultant for Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning movie adaptation, which was released in 2021.

Director Lonny Price, who transports the audience to the New York of the 1950s with his fresh new production, said, "We wanted to rejuvenate this 'classic on stage'. To do a traditional production of it, and a truthful one, using the means available today, but staying as close to the original as possible. West Side Story is a timeless masterpiece, perfect in every way. All of our effort was to portray the story as truthfully and as authentically as possible."

"Without doubt, India is the land of epic love stories, a truly wonderful and magical place. We hope that the Indian audience will embrace our West Side Story and are very much looking forward to our time at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre," Producer Martin Flohr added.

Earlier this year, the NMACC brought 'The Sound of Music' Broadway to India.

So, Mumbaikars what are you waiting for? Check the schedule and grab the tickets for the 'West Side Story' musical show as soon as possible.

#Mukesh Ambani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Punjab

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

3
Punjab

No papers to prove Avtar Singh Khanda's Indian citizenship: Centre

4
Himachal

Kullu: Malana dam gates still jammed

5
Himachal

Dagshai road caves in, was sinking since work to widen National Highway-5 started

6
Punjab

Water inflow up, BBMB generates record power

7
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

8
World

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

9
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

10
Punjab

Punjab govt will grant Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to Armed Forces personnel in cases of ‘physical casualty’

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Allahabad HC reserves till August 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...

PM Modi tears into Opposition with ‘Corrpution Quit India’ call ahead of 2024 LS polls; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Amritsar district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tarn Taran: Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Amritsar residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib released by Damdami Taksal

UT goes slow on EV adoption

Chandigarh goes slow on electric vehicles adoption

Sukhna Lake level at danger mark, floodgate opened

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside Chandigarh tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking in Peer Muchalla

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Gurugram: DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: Jalandhar DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged