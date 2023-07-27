Broadway in Bombay: 'West Side Story' musical to make India debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

ANI

Mumbai, July 27

There's great news for Indians who love watching Broadway shows. One of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time, 'West Side Story', is all set to make its grand India debut at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Directed by Broadway luminary Lonny Price, this modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' will be staged at The Grand Theatre between August 16 and August 27. Excited to bring 'West Side Story' to India, founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Nita Ambani said, "We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our centre; and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music." 'West Side Story' narrates the story of two young, star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, in the throes of life-changing events that play out on the streets of 1950s New York.

In this vibrant and passionate retelling, trouble brews on Upper West Side as rival gangs Jets (American) and Sharks (Puerto Rican) battle for dominance of the neighbourhood, even as the protagonists whose kin are sworn enemies 'find themselves irrevocably in love'. Driven by ancient feuds, electric rhythms, a cinematic period setting and the tragic obstacles of destiny, this is a timeless tale that is bound to enthrall.

Celebrated for the immortal melodies of Leonard Bernstein, outstanding choreography of Jerome Robbins, playwrighting by the famous Arthur Laurents and the evocative words of multi-award-winning lyricist Stephen Sondheim, this rendition of 'West Side Story' is the only touring production to feature the original Broadway choreography. The theatrical has incredibly talented choreographer Julio Monge who also served as a consultant for Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning movie adaptation, which was released in 2021.

Director Lonny Price, who transports the audience to the New York of the 1950s with his fresh new production, said, "We wanted to rejuvenate this 'classic on stage'. To do a traditional production of it, and a truthful one, using the means available today, but staying as close to the original as possible. West Side Story is a timeless masterpiece, perfect in every way. All of our effort was to portray the story as truthfully and as authentically as possible."

"Without doubt, India is the land of epic love stories, a truly wonderful and magical place. We hope that the Indian audience will embrace our West Side Story and are very much looking forward to our time at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre," Producer Martin Flohr added.

Earlier this year, the NMACC brought 'The Sound of Music' Broadway to India.

So, Mumbaikars what are you waiting for? Check the schedule and grab the tickets for the 'West Side Story' musical show as soon as possible.

