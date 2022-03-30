Bruce Willis retiring from acting after aphasia diagnosis, says family

Los Angeles, March 30
Bruce Willis' family has announced that the actor is stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate.
The actor's family, in a joint statement on Instagram, shared the aphasia diagnosis that is caused by brain damage.
“To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads.
“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” it read.
The 67-year-old actor is best known for his roles in the "Die Hard" franchise, "12 Monkeys", "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable".
The family said they were appreciative of the "love, compassion and support" of fans in this challenging time.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, signed by the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster
PM Khan needs 172 votes in lower house of 342 to foil the bi...
Pak PM Imran Khan shares some details from ‘foreign conspiracy letter’ with cabinet members, journalists
Several Opposition leaders had asked Khan to divulge the det...
BIMSTEC gets a makeover as SAARC fails to show promise
India to head pillar on security as BIMSTEC inks pacts on se...
Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education
Says no school can force parents to buy books, stationery, u...
Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, broke security and boom...