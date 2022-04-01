Bruce Willis to retire from acting due to Aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities

Hollywood star Bruce Willis, 67, who is known for some of the iconic films such as Die Hard, Look Who’s Talking, Twelve Monkeys, The Sixth Sense, Moonrise Kingdom and many more, has left fans in shock. The actor has been diagnosed with Aphasia and will be retiring from acting. Sharing the news, his family issued a statement on Wednesday. Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shared a picture of Bruce and wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

She further wrote, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him...” —TMS